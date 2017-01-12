M&S beats Christmas sales forecast in clothing and homewares

Image copyright PA

Marks and Spencer has reported a rise in clothing and homeware sales over the Christmas period for the first time in two years.

Sales in the division rose 2.3% - well above expectations for about 0.5%.

The company's chief executive, Steve Rowe, said "better ranges, better availability and better prices" had helped sales to recover.

But growth was helped by the timing of Christmas this year, which meant there were extra shopping days.

Food sales were up by 0.6%.