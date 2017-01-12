Tesco hails 'strong progress' as sales rise

Image copyright Getty Images

Tesco has hailed a "third successful Christmas", saying food, clothing and toys sales were strong over the festive period.

Christmas like-for-like sales, which strip out the impact of new store openings, grew 0.7% in the UK, and were up by 0.3% across the group as a whole.

Chief executive Dave Lewis said the supermarket giant had made "sustained strong progress".

Tesco's sales have been recovering since it posted a record loss in 2015.