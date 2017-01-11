Trump hands over business empire to sons

Image copyright Reuters

US President-elect Donald Trump says he is handing over his business empire to his sons, Donald Jr and Eric.

He told a news conference he had formally given "complete and total" control to them in a bid to avoid conflicts of interest.

Mr Trump's attorney says the president-elect has "isolated" himself from his businesses.

Sheri Dillon says Mr Trump wants it to be clear that he is not using his presidency for his personal benefit.