Trump hands over business empire to sons
- 11 January 2017
- From the section Business
US President-elect Donald Trump says he is handing over his business empire to his sons, Donald Jr and Eric.
He told a news conference he had formally given "complete and total" control to them in a bid to avoid conflicts of interest.
Mr Trump's attorney says the president-elect has "isolated" himself from his businesses.
Sheri Dillon says Mr Trump wants it to be clear that he is not using his presidency for his personal benefit.