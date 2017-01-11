Sainsbury's best performer on the FTSE 100

Image copyright AFP

Supermarket Sainsbury's is the best performer on London's main share index, after a positive update on its Christmas trading.

Sainsbury's shares were up more than 4% in early trading, while the FTSE 100 overall was flat.

The supermarket said that like-for-like sales were up 0.1% in the 15 weeks to January. That compares to a 1.1% drop in the previous trading update.

It follows better than expected sales figures from Morrisons on Tuesday.

That helped to drive the FTSE 100 to yet another closing record high - its ninth consecutive record, the longest such streak in history.

"The real positive [for Sainsbury's] comes from Argos, which delivered a show-stopping 4.1% leap in like-for-like sales, confirming just what an important strategic acquisition this was for the supermarket," said Neil Wilson from ETX Capital.

On the currency markets, the pound slipped 0.16% against the dollar to $1.2159 and against the euro it was also down 0.16% at €1.152.