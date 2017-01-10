VW set to pay $4.3bn for emissions cheat

Image copyright Getty Images

Volkswagen has agreed a draft $4.3bn settlement with US authorities over the emissions rigging scandal.

The German car maker also said it would plead guilty to breaking certain US laws.

VW said it was is advanced discussions with the Department of Justice and US Customs about the deal.

The final agreement has yet to be approved by VW's management and supervisory board, which could happen later on Tuesday or Wednesday.

VW said it had negotiated a "concrete draft" of a settlement agreement with US authorities that included criminal and civil fines totalling $4.3bn (£3.5bn), as well as appointing an independent monitor for the next three years.

Image copyright Getty Images

The $4.3bn fine means that the total costs associated with the emissions cheating scandal are set to exceed the $19.2bn the company has set aside to deal with the issue.

VW has already agreed to a $15bn civil settlement with environmental authorities and car owners in the US.

The scandal erupted in September 2015 when the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) found that many VW cars sold in America had a "defeat device" - or software - in diesel engines that could detect when they were being tested and adjust the performance accordingly to improve results.

The German car giant subsequently admitted cheating emissions tests in the US and many countries throughout the world, including the UK.