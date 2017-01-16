Unilever boss lives by African proverb

Paul Polman, the head of Unilever, shares the business advice he wishes he had been given when he started out.

He is attending the World Economic Forum summit of political and business leaders in Davos, Switzerland this week. He will be launching the United Nations Business and Sustainable Development Commission's report on global goals.

