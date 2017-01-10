Marissa Mayer not on new Yahoo holding group board

Image copyright Getty Images

Yahoo says its chief executive Marissa Mayer will not be on the board of a company that emerges from the $4.83bn (£4bn) takeover deal by Verizon.

Yahoo is in the process of selling its email, websites, mobile apps and advertising tools to Verizon.

What is left after that sale will be owned by a holding company to be named Altaba.

Its main assets will be a 15% stake in Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba and a 35.5% stake in Yahoo Japan.

Five other current members of the Yahoo board also won't be on the board of the new firm.

Ms Mayer is expected to remain with Yahoo's core business.

Verizon's deal for Yahoo's core internet assets came under renewed scrutiny last month after the internet firm disclosed one of the largest known data breaches in history.