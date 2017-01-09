Tesco announces 1,000 job losses

Image copyright PA

Tesco says 1,000 people are to be made redundant as part of a shake-up of its distribution network.

The company says the changes form part of a wider programme of transformation, which has been taking place over the last two years.

The proposed changes will reduce the number of Tesco distribution centres from 25 to 23 in the UK.

However, Tesco said it expected to create 500 jobs as part of the changes, which should be in place by June.

The shake-up involves the closure of the Welham Green, Hertfordshire, and Chesterfield distribution centres.

Welham Green's grocery operations will move to the Reading distribution centre.

The majority of general merchandising will move into one distribution centre at Middlesbrough.

Tesco is also withdrawing from a warehouse shared with logistics firm DHL in Daventry, Northamptonshire.

Clothing operations there will move to the nearby Tesco Daventry distribution centre.