Pound falls on May's Brexit hint

The value of the pound has fallen to a two-month low against major currencies after Prime Minister Theresa May signalled the UK would pursue a so-called "hard Brexit" from the EU.

Sterling fell about 1% across the board. The only currency that it gained ground against was the Turkish lira.

The Prime Minister told Sky News on Sunday that she wanted the best possible deal for leaving the EU.

However, she dismissed the idea that the UK could "keep bits of membership".

She added: "We're leaving. We're coming out. We're not going to be a member of the EU any longer."

Commentators interpreted this as meaning that Mrs May would not seek to keep the UK in the EU's single market, with radical consequences for the country's economy.

By late morning, the pound was down 1.06% against the dollar at $1.2155, while against the euro, it was 0.89% lower at €1.1561.

"Sterling is on the back foot on Monday after Theresa May's comments were taken as a sign the UK government would prioritise immigration controls over single market access," said Neil Wilson, senior market analyst at ETX Capital.

"Domestic populist politics trumps the trade card for now, it seems, and that is weighing on the pound."

Mr Wilson predicted "more volatility" in the sterling exchange rate, adding that it could easily "bounce back" as the tone of political discourse shifted.