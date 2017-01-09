FTSE 100 continues upward march

Image copyright AFP

The recent record-breaking run for the UK's FTSE 100 share index showed no signs of ending, as the index opened higher.

After closing at a record high of 7,210.05 on Friday, the FTSE 100 rose a further 19.47 points to 7,229.52.

Mining shares were among the biggest gainers, with Anglo American up 2.5% and Glencore 2% higher.

In the FTSE 250, William Hill shares fell 3.5% after it warned profits would be at the low end of expectations.

It said a run of "customer friendly" results at the back end of last year in football and horse racing had cut profits by about £20m. As a result, operating profits for 2016 were about £260m, compared with previous guidance of £260m-£280m.

Bovis Homes shares were up 2.5% after it announced that its chief executive, David Ritchie, was to step down. Last month, the company warned that building delays in the run-up to Christmas would hit profits.

On the currency markets, the pound fell sharply following comments from Theresa May at the weekend.

In an interview with Sky News, the prime minister said the UK could not expect to hold on to "bits" of its membership after leaving the EU.

Sterling fell more than a cent, or 0.9%, against the dollar to $1.2178, and dropped 1% against the euro to €1.1545.