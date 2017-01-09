UK VW owners seek compensation over emissions scandal

Image copyright Getty Images

Thousands of Volkswagen owners in the UK are seeking compensation from the carmaker following the emissions rigging scandal.

Lawyers said 10,000 owners had already expressed an interest in suing VW.

They estimate they could get "several thousand" pounds in compensation.

Lawyers, headed by the firm Harcus Sinclair, are applying for a group litigation order, similar to a US class action lawsuit, in the High Court later this month.

VW has admitted using software to cheat emissions tests leading to a recall of millions of cars worldwide.

There are 1.2 million cars affected in the UK, including VWs, Audis, Seat and Skodas.

Harcus Sinclair said it was basing its estimate of the level of compensation owners could get on the €5,000 (£4,300) per owner awarded in Spain and the $8-10,000 awarded in the US.