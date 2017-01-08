Fiat Chrysler commits $1bn to US plants

Image copyright Joe Raedle

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) has announced a $1bn (£816m) investment to produce three Jeep models in the US.

Under the plan it will also move the production of a Ram pickup truck from Mexico to the US.

The location of car production has become a sensitive political issue since the victory of Donald Trump in the US presidential election.

He recently attacked GM for producing one of its vehicles in Mexico and has threatened tariffs on imported cars.

FCA said its announcement was the second phase of a plan, first outlined in January, to expand in the market for pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles (SUVs).

It will invest in a plant in Michigan, so that it can produce two new Jeep SUVs and take on the production of a Ram truck, currently made in Mexico.

An Ohio plant will be retooled to make a new Jeep pickup truck.

As a result FCA says that 2,000 jobs will be added.