Can factory serve the perfect cuppa?

It might be a noisy tea room, but you won't find many that get you this close to the source of the manufacturing process.

Former naval officer Andrew Gadsden explains how he came to open a tea room in a factory warehouse in Portsmouth.

This video is part of a series from the BBC Business Unit called My Shop. The series focuses on distinctive, independent shops and is filmed on a smartphone. To suggest a shop email us. For the latest updates about the series follow video journalist Dougal Shaw on Twitter or Facebook.