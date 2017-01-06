'Blueberries pay 10 times more than tobacco'

Before embarking on a controversial land reform programme, Zimbabwe was one of the top horticultural exporters to the European Union, supplying fresh fruit and flowers to some of the world's leading supermarket chains.

Today, the once flourishing horticulture sector is in a sorry state. But there are some farmers who have managed to keep their exports going, despite the high costs of production and political instability.

The BBC's Taurai Maduna travelled to Marondera, to the east of Harare, to find out more for Africa Business Report.