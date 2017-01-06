Mining shares drag down FTSE 100

Image copyright AFP

London's leading shares dipped in early Friday trading, dragged down by mining stocks, which dominated the list of the FTSE 100's biggest losers.

Randgold Resources fared worst, falling nearly 2%, followed by Fresnillo, which shed 1.5%.

Rio Tinto and Glencore were both down about 1%.

Overall, the benchmark FTSE 100 was slightly off Thursday's record closing figure, edging down 5.19 points or 0.07% to 7,190.12.

On the currency markets, the pound was down 0.29% against the dollar at $1.2383 and 0.26% lower against the euro at €1.1690.