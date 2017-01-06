Reckitt Benckiser executive jailed in South Korea

Image copyright Getty Images

A former South Korean executive of UK-based Reckitt Benckiser has received a seven-year prison sentence over a humidifier disinfectant linked to the death of around 100 people.

Shin Hyun-woo was found guilty of accidental homicide and falsely advertising the deadly product.

Reckitt Benckiser is one of several firms linked to the deaths.

Lotte Mart, Homeplus and other retailers were also found guilty of selling the toxic product.

Mr Shin was head of Reckitt Benckiser's Oxy subsidiary from 1991 to 2005.

The seven years were the maximum prison sentence the court could give.

Reckitt Benckiser withdrew its product from the market after South Korean authorities suggested a link between chemicals to sterilise humidifiers and lung conditions in 2011.

It is thought that about 100 people have died from the products from the various manufacturers and many more suffer from related health problems.

The firm has offered compensation to the families of those who died, as well as the hundreds more who were injured.

The company also said it was setting up a multi-million-dollar humanitarian fund for the victims and their families.