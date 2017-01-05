Wall Street lower as retailers hit

Image copyright Reuters

Stocks on Wall Street opened lower, with department stores Kohl's and Macy's down sharply after they reported weak holiday sales.

Shares in Kohl's dived 18% and Macy's was down 12% as the two retailers cut their profit forecasts for 2016.

Macy's also announced plans to shed more than 10,000 jobs through shutting stores and cutting middle management positions.

The Dow Jones dipped 1.71 points to 19,940.45 in early trade.

The S&P 500 index also lost ground, dropping 0.59 points to 2,270.16, while the tech-focused Nasdaq rose 13.29 points to 5,490.29.

Another struggling retailer, Sears, saw its shares rise nearly 6% after it said it would sell its Craftsman tools business to Stanley Black & Decker for $900m.

However, Sears also reported weak holiday trading, with same-store sales in November and December down by 12-13%, and announced plans to close 150 stores.