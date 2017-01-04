All Leisure Holidays stops trading

Image copyright HEBRIDEAN PRINCESS Image caption All Leisure Group sold its Hebridean Island Cruises brand in December

Cruise company All Leisure Holidays has stopped trading with immediate effect, leaving hundreds of holidaymakers stranded at their destinations.

The shutdown of the Atol-protected firm affects cruise lines Swan Hellenic and Voyages of Discovery, which both called off New Year cruises at short notice.

The Civil Aviation Authority will help to repatriate the 400 people who are currently abroad, but future bookings for 13,000 people have been cancelled.

All holidaymakers will receive refunds.

Andy Cohen, head of Atol at the CAA, said: "We understand this will be concerning news for anyone who has booked to travel with the company.

"However, the Atol scheme exists for exactly this kind of situation and we are making immediate arrangements so all Atol-protected customers can claim full refunds as quickly as possible."

Page and Moy Travel Group Holidays, which trades as Just You and Travelsphere, has also ceased trading, but its bookings have been switched to G Adventures (UK) Ltd and will go ahead.

All Leisure Group is based in Market Harborough, Leicestershire.