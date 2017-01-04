Wall Street up ahead of Fed minutes

Image copyright Reuters

Stocks on Wall Street edged up in early trading on Wednesday, ahead of the release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve's December meeting in which it raised interest rates.

Investors are hoping to get some insight into the Fed's views on Donald Trump's new administration.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 17.37 points at 19,899.13.

The wider S&P 500 index rose 7.15 points to 2,264.98 and the Nasdaq index climbed 24.97 points to 5,454.051.

President-elect Mr Trump takes office later this month and investors are waiting details of his policies, which are expected to include cuts in taxes and increases in infrastructure spending.

US shares have rallied since Mr Trump's election victory as a result of these proposals, with the Dow Jones flirting with the 20,000 mark.

"I think the market has gotten ahead of itself and is probably primed to give something back," said Robert Pavlik, chief market strategist at Boston Private Wealth.

"When it could happen and how long it lasts depends on the new administration's ability to pass some of the initiatives that they pushed for during the election," he added.