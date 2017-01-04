Construction orders hit nine-month high

Image copyright PA

UK construction companies ended 2016 well, with the fastest rise in new order volumes for nine months.

The Markit/CIPS purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to 54.2 in December, its best since March and higher than a prediction of matching November's 52.8.

However, the survey also revealed cost pressures, with the latest rise being the biggest since April 2011.

Markit's Tim Moore hailed "a solid rebound in construction output during the final quarter of 2016".

"All three main areas of construction activity have started to recover from last summer's soft patch, but in each case, growth remains much weaker than the cyclical peaks seen in 2014," he said.

Rural homes

"Housebuilding remains a key engine of growth for the construction sector, with the latest upturn the fastest for almost one year."

The industry could receive another boost if government plans to build 200,000 new rural homes can move past local planning restrictions.

Figures on Tuesday also showed a rise in manufacturing, but both sectors face the challenge of the slump of sterling. affecting future costs.

The figures also reveal that UK construction output shrank by 0.6% in the three months to October, a slightly smaller decline than in the previous three-month period.