Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg takes up challenge to tour US

Mark Zuckerberg has announced plans to spend 2017 touring the US - in the Facebook founder's latest ambitious New Year's resolution.

He posted that this year's personal challenge is to "have visited and met people in every state in the US".

The 32-year-old tech titan added that he needs to travel to about 30 states to fulfil the pledge.

His previous New Year challenges have included running 365 miles, reading 25 books and learning Mandarin.

The US tour comes amid speculation that a future personal challenge by Mr Zuckerberg could include running for president of the United States.

"After a tumultuous last year, my hope for this challenge is to get out and talk to more people about how they're living, working and thinking about the future," Mr Zuckerberg said in his Facebook post.

"For decades, technology and globalization have made us more productive and connected.

"This has created many benefits, but for a lot of people it has also made life more challenging. This has contributed to a greater sense of division than I have felt in my lifetime. We need to find a way to change the game so it works for everyone."

He added that the road trips would help him to make "the most positive impact as the world enters an important new period".

"My trips this year will take different forms - road trips with [wife] Priscilla, stops in small towns and universities, visits to our offices across the country, meetings with teachers and scientists, and trips to fun places you recommend along the way," the statement continued.

Last year there was speculation that he could one day launch a bid for the White House.

That was fuelled by documents showing he has made provisions to keep control of the company if he works for the government.

Mr Zuckerberg also said last week that he was no longer an atheist.

He posted a Christmas message, prompting someone to ask: "Aren't you an atheist?"

Mr Zuckerberg replied: "No. I was raised Jewish and then I went through a period where I questioned things, but now I believe religion is very important".