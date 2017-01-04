Having children carries big pay penalty, says think tank

Image copyright Thinkstock

Female workers continue to face a "rapid rise" in pay inequality when they get into their 30s and 40s, according to the Resolution Foundation.

Women born between 1981 and 2000 can expect to be paid 9% less than men when they hit their 30th birthday, it said.

That compares with a 5% pay difference between men and women in their 20s.

As a result, having children carries a "sharp and long-lasting" pay penalty, the think-tank concluded.

"Young women today face relatively little disadvantage in terms of their pay packets compared to what their parents' and grandparents' generation faced," said Laura Gardiner, senior policy analyst at the Resolution Foundation.

"But while many millennial women haven't experienced much of a pay gap yet, most probably will once they reach their 30s, when they start having children. What's more this pay penalty is big and long-lasting, and remains for younger generations despite the progress in early careers."

Part-time jobs

The gender pay gap once women reach their 30s has changed very little in a generation, the research showed.

Last year the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) published similar research, concluding that men in their 30s tend to see their wages increase, while women's wages tend to plateau.

However, the tendency may not be related to gender discrimination. More women of child-bearing age work in part-time jobs than men.

On average, part-time jobs carry lower pay rates than full-time jobs

