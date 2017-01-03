Trump attacks General Motors over Mexico Chevy production

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Mr Trump has criticised several US corporations since his election win

The US president-elect, Donald Trump, has criticised General Motors for making cars built in Mexico available tax-free in the United States.

"General Motors is sending Mexican made model of Chevy Cruze to US car dealers-tax free across border. Make in U.S.A. or pay big border tax!" said the president-elect in a post on Twitter.

Mr Trump has criticised other US industry titans since his election win.

Shares in Lockheed Martin and Boeing fell after attacks from Mr Trump.

The US share markets will open at 14:30 GMT.

General Motors has moved production of its Chevy Cruze model to Mexico in the face of high demand.

Its Lordstown plant in Ohio cannot make enough vehicles, despite running three shifts each day.

Mr Trump has vowed to make good on campaign promises to bring jobs back to America by, as he puts it, levelling the playing field.