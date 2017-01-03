Wall Street starts year in positive mood

Image copyright Getty Images

Stocks on Wall Street started the year on the front foot, with all eyes once again on whether the Dow Jones can finally breach the 20,000 mark.

In the first trading session of the year, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 124.75 points at 19,887.35.

The biggest gainers on the Dow were Nike, up 2.5%, and Caterpillar, up 2%.

The wider S&P 500 index rose 15.42 points to 2,254.25 while the tech-focused Nasdaq index climbed 41.81 points to 5,424.92.

Shares in General Motors rose 1% despite a tweet from President-elect Donald Trump which criticised the company for making cars built in Mexico available tax-free in the US.

"General Motors is sending Mexican made model of Chevy Cruze to US car dealers-tax free across border. Make in U.S.A. or pay big border tax!" he tweeted.

However, GM said most of its Chevy Cruze cars were made in the US.