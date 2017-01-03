National Debtline expects busiest January in years

Image copyright Getty Images

The operator of National Debtline expects to have its busiest January in years, and is predicting that over five million people could run into debt.

The Money Advice Trust (MAT), which runs the helpline, said that last month was its busiest in four years.

It took an average of 715 calls a day during December, and helped more than 40,000 people online.

The MAT said "perilously few" people have set a budget, or have a plan to repay existing debts.

Just before Christmas, the governor of the Bank of England, Mark Carney, warned about the high level of debt among UK households.

Unsecured debt, including spending on credit cards, is rising at its fastest pace in 11 years, the Bank of England said.

'Serious difficulty'

An online poll, conducted for the MAT by YouGov, suggested that 11% of consumers expect to fall behind with their finances in the New Year, equating to around 5.5 million people.

Around 32% have set a budget they plan to stick to, and 12% have a strategy to repay debts they already owe, according to the poll of 2,000 people.

"January can be a difficult month for household budgets - and it is easy to see how many people fall behind when the bills for Christmas spending begin to land," said Joanna Elson, the chief executive of the MAT.

"Unfortunately our research shows that perilously few households have a plan for how to repay the debts they currently owe - and many could fall into serious difficulty as a result."

As part of its advice, National Debtline recommends that consumers:

Set a budget for 2017

Open all their statements, and act on them

Seek free advice where necessary

Last week, a survey for Uswitch suggested that consumers will carry an average outstanding sum of £636 on their credit cards into the New Year.