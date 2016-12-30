London shares tread water after new high

Image copyright AFP

London's FTSE 100 index stayed just below the record high set on Thursday in quiet pre-New Year trading.

The FTSE was down 8.75 at 7,111.51.

The biggest faller was outsourcing company, Capita, with shares down 3%. Oil nudged higher, rising 0.4% to $57.09 a barrel. The commodity has almost doubled from this year's low of $30 a barrel.

In currencies, the pound was up 0.24% against the dollar at $1.2292 but fell 0.1% against the euro to €1.1676.

The London market will close at 12.30 GMT, as is usual for its final session before the New Year.

The leading index looks set to finish about 14% above the level at which it started 2016.

Oil has gained 53% since the start of the year, the biggest annual rise since 2009, with the promise of production curbs from major oil producing countries giving a late surge to the price.