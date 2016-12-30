Nestle: Dogs are workplace 'stress busters'

We often hear about the dangers of sitting hunched over a desk eating lunch staring at a screen, long sedentary commutes, the link between the daily grind and a growing middle aged health crisis.

How can employers help improve employee health? One business that is regarded as a relative success story in this area is the food giant Nestle.

Dame Fiona Kendrick is their chair and Chief Executive. She told the Today programme their slightly unusual scheme which allows dogs in the workplace helps improve employee wellbeing and reduce stress.