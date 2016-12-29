Thousands file festive tax returns

Image copyright PA

Thousands of people filed their tax returns over the festive season - a month before the deadline, the UK's tax authority has said.

A total of 1,944 people submitted their self-assessment forms online on Christmas Day, according to HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC).

Another 6,214 submitted on Christmas Eve, and 6,200 did so on Boxing Day.

About 10 million people are in the self-assessment system. The deadline for online filing is 31 January.

Returns up to three months late will incur a fine of at least £100. Those submitting forms on paper needed to do so by 31 October.

Gig economy

The self-employed and those with more than one source of income must file. Accountants say changing work methods mean more people may be in the system.

A rising number of entrepreneurs and self-employed freelancers found in the more flexible "gig" economy will have to grapple with their own tax returns.

The HMRC figures show a slight fall in the number of people filing on Christmas Day compared with last year, but the total of those submitting on Boxing Day rose by nearly 800 over the same period.

Accountants have suggested that those who do not celebrate Christmas may be among those completing the forms, although others included people using the Bank Holiday break as an opportunity to catch up with paperwork.