India rupee ban: 'I feel like there's a lot of chaos'

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has defended the government's decision to to scrap more than 85% of the rupee notes in circulation, which he says is aimed at curbing illegal cash holdings, or so called "black money".

The move sparked panic and while new notes have been introduced there is still a cash shortage. So 50 days after the announcement the BBC asked people in Mumbai and Delhi for their views of the move.

Filmed and edited by Jaltson AC and Premanand Boominathan: Produced by Yogita Limaye