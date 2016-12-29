FTSE hovers just below record high

Image copyright AFP

A mixed performance from mining companies kept London's FTSE 100 index hovering below its record high of 7,106 points.

A weaker performance on Wall Street overnight also held back investors. The FTSE was down 11.33 points at 7,094.75.

Randgold and Fresnillo were again both in the top five gainers, adding an average of 2% to Wednesday's 5% rise.

Glencore was down by 1.2%, while Barclays and Ashtead Group were also in the top five fallers.

On the currency markets, the pound rose 0.3% against the dollar to $1.2264 but fell 0.1% against the euro to €1.1725.