Toshiba shares fall for third straight day

Toshiba shares fell more than 20% on Thursday, the third straight day of heavy losses.

The Japanese industrial giant has now had nearly half its market value wiped off since December 26.

It comes after the firm warned that its US nuclear business may be worth less than previously thought.

Shares were down 25% at one stage in Tokyo, having lost 20% and 12% in previous sessions.

Toshiba said the possible heavy one-off loss was linked to a deal done by a US subsidiary, Westinghouse Electric.

Westinghouse bought the nuclear construction and services business from Chicago Bridge & Iron in 2015. There is now a dispute over the costs of the deal and the value of the assets it took on.

Toshiba president Satoshi Tsunakawa apologised for "causing concern".

Rating agencies Moody's and R&I have both downgraded Toshiba's credit rating, which will make it more expensive for the company to borrow. R&I warned that it could issue further downgrades.

While the share price slump is a blow for investors, 2016 had still been a pretty good year, with the stock rising more than 77% before this week's falls.