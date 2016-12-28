Co-op Group planning 1,500 UK jobs with 100 new stores

Image copyright Co-op Group

The Co-operative Group is planning to create 1,500 jobs in the new year by opening 100 stores across the country.

The group will invest £70m in the new shops, which will be spread throughout London, south-east England, Yorkshire and Scotland.

The Co-op is expecting to open five stores in London by the end of March.

The company is entering the final stretch of a three-year turnaround programme following a period of turmoil mainly involving its banking group.

Stuart Hookins, property portfolio and development director at the Co-op, said: "Whilst other retailers are scaling back their expansion plans, the Co-op continues to open new convenience stores.

"We opened 100 stores in 2016, and we plan to open hundreds more new stores over the next few years."