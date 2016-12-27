David Tetteh: 'Jewellery making is a passion for me'

Throughout history Ghanaians have traded gold and honoured their kings and queens with ornate jewellery.

Some of those traditions live on today, as rings, necklaces and bangles continue to convey a great deal of symbolism.

Ghanaian's love and respect for jewellery has created a thriving industry for goldsmiths and jewellers.

Africa Business Report visited David Tetteh's studio in Accra, to find out more about jewellery makers in Ghana.