Deutsche Bank agrees $7.2bn penalty with US regulators

Image copyright Getty Images

Germany's Deutsche Bank says it has agreed a $7.2bn settlement with US authorities over an investigation into mortgage-backed securities.

The sum, which needs final approval, is far lower than the $14bn the US had asked the bank to pay in September.

That looming fine had caused concerns that a failure of the bank could pose a risk to the global financial system.

The sale of residential mortgage-backed securities played a significant role in the 2008 financial crisis.

Several banks in the US have been subject to investigations over allegations of giving mortgages to unqualified borrowers, then repackaging those loans as safe investments and selling the risk on to others. The probes related to deals done between 2005 and 2007.

Under the settlement, Deutsche's payment will be made up of a civil penalty of $3.1bn as well as $4.1bn in consumer relief that will help US homeowners.

Other banks which have been ordered to pay fines by the US Department of Justice include Citigroup which say its $12bn penalty reduced to $7bn.

In 2013, JP Morgan Chase was fined $13bn following allegations it overstated the quality of mortgages being sold to investors and in the following year, Bank of America paid $16.7bn to settle similar charges.

Goldman Sachs settled for $5.1bn in January this year.