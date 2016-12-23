The dairy farm putting a fresh face on India's milk

India is a huge consumer of milk - it's used to make yoghurt, cheese and a wide range of Indian sweets.

But much of India's milk is collected from small farms across the country, and by the time it reaches consumers it's impure and old.

Some of it is even mixed with chemicals like urea in attempt to increase the quantity and fat content.

As part of the BBC's Taste of Asia series, Suranjana Tewari visited one dairy farm outside Mumbai that's trying a fresher approach.