BA crew Christmas strikes suspended

Planned strikes by British Airways cabin crew on Christmas Day and Boxing Day have been suspended, the Unite union has said.

Up to 4,500 staff were due to walk out in a row over pay and conditions.

The union said workers employed on so-called "Mixed Fleet" contracts - who have joined since 2010 - were on lower pay than other staff.

Talks at conciliation service Acas have led to a revised offer which will be put to a ballot of union members.

The airline said it welcomed the move.

Unite general secretary Len McCluskey said: "We now have a new offer from the company which we will put to our members. The two day strike over Christmas and Boxing Day is now suspended."

"It will be for our members now to decide if British Airways has done enough to meet their concerns."

Mr McCluskey said that "Innocent members of the public always suffer when there's a dispute.

"Any dispute is only brought about because there is a failure between management and the industrial relations within that company."

The union had said earnings for Mixed Fleet staff were advertised between £21,000 and £25,000 but, in reality, started at just over £12,000 plus £3 an hour flying pay.

Unite had earlier said that half of Mixed Fleet staff had taken second jobs to make ends meet.

Some had even said they had to sleep in cars between flights, because they could not afford the petrol to get home.