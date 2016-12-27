What does this year's FTSE sound like?

It's been an eventful year for the markets, but we wondered what the FTSE 100 graph would sound like if it were put to music?

Professional musician Jenny Wilkinson obliged and played her viola for us in the key of C to reflect the market's ups and downs between 19 December 2015 and 19 December 2016.

The year started on a low note with concerns about the global economy and the oil price falling to $30 a barrel. But what effect did the Brexit vote and US election have?

For more on the markets click here.