Weak miners depress FTSE 100

Falling prices for copper, zinc and nickel put pressure on mining shares in London on Thursday.

The price of copper hit a one-month low after a report showed that Chinese metal imports slowed sharply in November.

Glencore fell 1.6%, Rio Tinto was down 1.5% and BHP Billiton was down 1.1%.

Those losses depressed the FTSE 100 which had seen modest losses during the morning and by noon was 6 points lower at 7,035.

"Some of the mining stocks, the amount they've jumped from the lows this year, they've probably out-done the bounce in the metals prices," said Jasper Lawler, senior market analyst at London Capital Group.

He said that next year shares in mining firms will be "exposed", if metal demand does not recover and supply does not fall as much as thought.

Trans-Atlantic watch

On Wednesday the Dow Jones Industrial Average eased back from its previous record close to finish at 19,943.

It still remains within striking distance of 20,000 and you can expect some excitement among market watchers if it does close above that level.

The pound was little changed against the dollar at $1.2349. It was 0.2% lower against the euro at €1.1822.