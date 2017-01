European planemaker Airbus breathed a sigh of relief in 2016 as airlines placed fresh orders for its "superjumbo", the A380 - ending a three-year drought.

Before this, there had been such a lack of demand for the A380 that Airbus's parent company, EADS, had talked about scrapping it. So what is the future for the world's largest jetliner?

Video journalist: Jeremy Howell