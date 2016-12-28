You draw the business news

Yousra Sabber from Egypt shared this image she created focusing on her country's economy. Calling it "One Hundred Pounds", she says that the country's currency is "an empty paper currency". She has drawn the Sphinx - one of the most famous landmarks in Egypt - floating on water to represent how easy it is for the value of money to sink. She adds: "The Sphinx has an oxygen mask on in an attempt to breathe. This is Egypt passing through difficult times but it has always overcome it." In November, Egypt floated its currency, reducing its value by almost 50% against the US dollar. The country's central bank said the move was one of a list of reforms designed to build confidence in the economy.