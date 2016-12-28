You draw the business news
We asked for your interpretations of the business stories affecting you this year. Here are a selection of your illustrations.
George Primentas
George Primentas from London is behind The Missing Graph. He tells us that he's been designing infographics inspired by business news since October. In this composite of 15 images he references Samsung's problems with its exploding Galaxy Note 7, a vinyl record stands for the resurrection of the old audio medium, while a pumpjack represents oil production cuts and Opec. Other stories include the US election and #Marmitegate (when Unilever and Tesco ended up in a stand-off over the cost of Marmite and other products). Can you tell what the other images represent?
Norbert Niessen
German Norbert Niessen moved to Italy 30 years ago. In this image, "American Bunga Bunga", he references the US presidential election and Donald Trump's victory. He describes his piece as: "President Mr Eldorado is living the American Dream like Uncle McDuck, bathing in gold surrounded by his bunnies." President-elect Trump beat Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in the controversial election.
Camile Oliveira Ramires
Camile Oliveira Ramires used the national colours of Brazil in her painting about the economic and political crisis affecting her country. "This year has been very difficult for Brazilians with the scandals of corruption, illegitimate governments, unemployment, but I still believe in the uprising of the people, in education as the foundation of the change we want to see for the world and for our beloved Brazil. There is hope." Brazil has had an eventful year: as well as hosting the Olympic Games in Rio, it has seen President Dilma Rousseff removed from office following an impeachment vote in the Senate, and an economy in the doldrums. The new government has announced a privatisation plan aimed at reviving the country's struggling economy.
Christian Niessen
Artist Christian Niessen is half-German and half-Italian and lives in Verona, Italy. He is proud of his European heritage but saddened by what is happening in Italy, which he says is overwhelmed by poverty. "I love Europe but the euro and the Italian politicians destroyed the future of young Italians... I’m Italian and I’m crying for Italy." The country has faced a lot of turmoil this year - mired in negative growth, with high unemployment, especially among younger people, and there could be some major bank insolvencies looming. Prime Minister Matteo Renzi stepped down in December after losing a referendum to win backing for his constitutional reforms and was replaced by Paolo Gentiloni.
Yousra Sabber
Yousra Sabber from Egypt shared this image she created focusing on her country's economy. Calling it "One Hundred Pounds", she says that the country's currency is "an empty paper currency". She has drawn the Sphinx - one of the most famous landmarks in Egypt - floating on water to represent how easy it is for the value of money to sink. She adds: "The Sphinx has an oxygen mask on in an attempt to breathe. This is Egypt passing through difficult times but it has always overcome it." In November, Egypt floated its currency, reducing its value by almost 50% against the US dollar. The country's central bank said the move was one of a list of reforms designed to build confidence in the economy.
Alice Lai Yee-man
Illustrator Alice Lai Yee-man, who was disqualified from standing as a candidate in the legislative council elections held in Hong Kong this year, sent this image through. She says: "This picture illustrates how China undermines the values and systems of Hong Kong and violates the Sino-British Joint Declaration since the transfer of sovereignty of Hong Kong from the UK to China. This in turn reduces the attractiveness of Hong Kong to businesses worldwide and weakens Hong Kong's status as one of the top global financial centres." China says Hong Kong enjoys a high degree of autonomy, but many fear China is tightening its grip and some young people have called for Hong Kong’s independence from the mainland.
Sumi Senthinathan/BBC
And just a reminder, our designer Sumi Senthinathan from the BBC News visual journalism team created this image around the EU referendum - the Brexit vote - for our call to action asking for your pictures. Thank you to everyone who took part. Gallery curated by Dhruti Shah.