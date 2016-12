Aaron Kirman is known to some as "the $3bn man" - because that's how much he has sold in real estate.

He's been ranked as one of the top realtors in the US, and has worked with celebrities such as Rihanna and Nicki Minaj.

But he grew up with learning disabilities, and could not even pronounce his name at school. He shares his experiences and top tips with the BBC.

Journalist: Helier Cheung