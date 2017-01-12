The rise and rise of e-sports in Latin America

The global gaming industry could be worth $100bn (£80bn) by next year.

But these video games aren't just confined to the bedroom - they are now major sporting events in their own right with "electronic sport" (e-sport) tournaments attracting millions of viewers on television and the internet.

One of the fastest growing regions in the world is Latin America, and in Brazil even the national passion - football - is facing competition from e-sports.

Video journalist: Daniel Gallas