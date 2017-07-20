Fuel price calculator: How much do you pay?

The average price of a litre of fuel in the UK is now around £1.14 for petrol and £1.16 for diesel. But how much it costs to fill up can vary from street to street and town to town. Fill in our fuel price calculator to see how what you pay compares with the national average and what people are paying in other countries.

The fuel prices are from data available on 20 July 2017 from the European Commission and US Energy Information Administration. For the other countries, the figures are the latest available from the International Energy Agency, ANP Brazil, Moscow Fuel Association, Natural Resources Canada, South Africa's Department of Energy, Kenya's Energy Regulatory Commission and BBC correspondents.

Calculator produced by Dominic Bailey, Salim Qurashi, Tian Yuan

