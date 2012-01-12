Morning business round-up: German inflation gains

What made the business news in Asia and Europe this morning? Here's our daily business round-up:

Inflation in Germany, Europe's largest economy, rose by 2.3% in 2011 because of rising energy prices, according to official figures.

The inflation rate compares with 1.1% in 2010, and is the highest annual figure since 2008, when inflation was 2.6%.

The Royal Bank of Scotland is planning to cut 3,500 jobs in investment banking, with most of them to happen this year.

The state-controlled bank will split the cuts between its UK and international offices.

In UK corporate news, Tesco stock dropped 10% after the retailer said it was "disappointed" by its seasonal trading in the UK.

Like-for-like sales, which exclude the effects of new store openings, fell 2.3%, excluding fuel and VAT.

But shares in online grocer Ocado jumped more than 14% after a rise in sales during 2011.

The firm mostly sells Waitrose goods.

Home Retail Group, which owns retailers Argos and Homebase, said it will significantly cut this year's dividend.

And chocolate maker Thorntons said its sales over the key Christmas trading period were below expectations.

Meanwhile, Malaysia's budget airline Air Asia X said it will end flights to Europe and India because of high fuel prices and weak demand.

Air Asia will end its flights to India in February and stop flying to London and Paris after the end of March.

In economic data, China's rate of inflation was little changed in December, despite government efforts to rein in prices.

And India's industrial production rebounded in November, easing concerns that monetary tightening was hurting growth.

Factory output grew 5.9% in November from a year earlier, a sharp turnaround from a 4.7% decline in October.

