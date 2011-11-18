Morning business round-up: Draghi seeks action on fund

What made the business news in Asia and Europe this morning? Here's our daily business round-up:

The new governor of the European Central Bank (ECB), Mario Draghi, has called for "urgent action" to implement the new eurozone bailout fund.

Speaking in Frankfurt, Mr Draghi expressed impatience with the lack of progress by European governments.

"Where is the implementation of these long-standing decisions? We should not be waiting any longer," he said at Friday's European Banking Conference.

UK PM David Cameron is to hold talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel to try to resolve tensions over the eurozone crisis.

They have both been pressing for action to stabilise the euro, as Italy and Greece implement austerity measures.

Germany wants closer eurozone integration - but the UK says there must be safeguards for EU states which do not use the single currency.

And the UK is resisting calls for a financial transactions tax in the EU.

Dutch bank ABN Amro has reported a third-quarter loss after writing off 500m euros of its exposure to Greek corporate loans.

It reported a net loss of 54m euros ($73m; £46m) in the three months to the end of September compared with a 341m euro profit in the same period last year.

Boeing has bagged its biggest commercial order after signing a deal worth $21.7bn (£14bn) with Indonesian airline Lion Air.

Indonesia's largest private carrier has placed an order for 230 short-haul Boeing 737 planes.

The deal includes an option for another 150 aircraft worth an estimated $14bn.

It comes just days after Boeing announced a deal to sell 50 of its 777 jets to Emirates Airlines for a list price of $18bn.

The UK economy is "in a bad place, with confidence evaporating", the head of the UK's biggest employers' organisation has warned.

John Cridland, director general of the CBI, said that only businesses could dig the UK out of the "mess".

With belt-tightening by consumers and the government, "it's business investment and exports that will lead to British jobs", he said.

Mr Cridland was speaking ahead of the CBI's annual conference.

