Samsung sues Osram as LED patent row escalates

Image caption Osram, owned by Siemens, has accused two Korean firms of breaking LED patents

Korean electronics firm Samsung has hit back in a patent dispute with Osram, a rival maker of light emitting diodes (LEDs).

Samsung LED has filed a complaint with the US International Trade Commission against Osram and two of its subsidiaries.

The spat began in June, when Osram accused Samsung and another firm of violating its LED patents.

LEDs are used in electronic displays in cars mobile phone screens and TVs.

The Samsung unit also filed a lawsuit in a court in Delaware seeking damages.

Korea's LG Electronics, which was the other firm sued by Osram in June, has also launched legal action in the US.

Light touch?

On Friday, Samsung LED filed its complaint with the US International Trade Commission (ITC) against Osram and its units Osram Opto Semiconductors and Osram Sylvania Inc.

Osram is owned by the German manufacturing giant Siemens.

Should the complaint be upheld by the ITC then it may lead to a ban on the import of some Osram LED products into the US.

However, the complaints may also be settled by the payment of licensing fees.

In a separate move, Samsung filed a lawsuit in Delaware against Osram, alleging eight patent infringements and an outright ban on the Osram products it identified.

Patent wars

Samsung said it "intends to vigorously enforce its intellectual property rights, and these lawsuits reflect Samsung LED's commitment to that enforcement", the company said in a statement.

Osram said it was "well prepared" for the actions taken by Samsung.

Other Samsung companies are also taking an aggressive stance in the world of global technology

Samsung Electronics is in the middle of fighting multiple lawsuits with Apple over technology used in its smartphones and tablets.