Hollywood games lift profits at Barbie owner Mattel

Image caption Animated movie cars 2 is boosting Mattel profits

Profits at Mattel, maker of Barbie dolls and Fisher-Price toys, rose 50% during the three months to the end of June.

The world's largest toy maker reported strong demand for games based on the Pixar movie Cars 2.

Sales rose 14% to $1.16bn, although growth in the US business was a rather moderate 7%.

Strong growth in the rest of the world - a 23% gain - was helped by favourable exchange rate movements.

California-based Mattel's brands also include Hot Wheels and Matchbox car toys and games, and American Girl, a range of clothing and toys for girls.

Mattel's chief executive Robert Eckert said that "despite the mixed economic news, I am encouraged by our strong operating results and continue to believe we are well-positioned for the all-important second half of the year."