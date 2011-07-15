Volkswagen sells record 4m vehicles over six months

Volkswagen has sold more than 4 million vehicles during the first half of the year, a record for Europe's largest carmaker.

Deliveries increased by 14% on the same period last year, led by strong growth in Asian markets.

Volkswagen, headquartered in Germany, includes the Skoda, Seat and Audi brands, as well as VW. Its shares rose 1.3% in early trading in Frankfurt.

Sales in Asia grew 19% to 1.26m, mostly in China, the region's largest market.

European sales grew 9.3% overall, thanks to continued high growth in central and eastern Europe.

Sales in North America rose 21% to 319,000 vehicles, and by 11% to 455,000 in South America.

Volkswagen's sales boss Christian Klinger predicted that VW would continue to do better than other carmakers, but cautioned: "Success in the second six months won't be automatic. Plenty of hard work lies ahead to keep our deliveries during the second half of the year at a high level."