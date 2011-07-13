Burberry enjoys strong sales growth

Image caption Burberry said it was targeting the "younger luxury consumer"

UK fashion brand Burberry has unveiled a 34% increase in revenues in its latest quarterly results.

The clothes retailer, famous for its camel, red and black check pattern, reported revenues of £367m for the three months to 30 June, slightly ahead of expectations.

The firm highlighted strong sales of outerwear and large leather goods.

Sales in the Asia-Pacific region were up by more than 60%, helped by its expansion in China.

The latest steps in Burberry's overseas growth has included new stores in Hong Kong, Sydney and Chennai, as well as a joint venture in Saudi Arabia.

The strong sales figures sent Burberry's shares up and they closed 6.6% higher, making it the best performer in the FTSE 100.

Chief executive Angela Ahrendts said she was "pleased" with the results, and said the firm would focus on using its global presence and digital technology for "marketing to the younger luxury consumer".

"While mindful of global macro challenges and increasingly tough comparatives in the balance of the year, we remain confident in our strategies and will continue to drive profitable growth," she added.