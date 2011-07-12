Yell shares rally on Microsoft tie-up

Shares in Yell have jumped 13% after the yellow pages publisher announced a tie-up with Microsoft targeting small and medium businesses.

The deal will enable the Reading-based firm to offer "search, mobile and local advertising solutions" to its clients in the UK, US, Spain and Latin America.

Yell will also offer customers Microsoft products such as Office 365 and marketing software Dynamics CRM.

In return, the US firm will help Yell develop its cloud computing services.

"Yell Group has one of the largest dedicated sales forces partnering with small and medium sized businesses and provides customers with valuable, locally focused internet directories that see over 50 million unique visitors per month," said Thomas Hansen, Microsoft's head of small and medium businesses.

The announcement came a day after Yell unveiled its acquisition of ecommerce firm Znode.

Yell's share price has doubled in the last two weeks.

The company will hold an investor day on Thursday, and analysts say its shares have been rallying on speculation of further announcements.